Wagging & Walking – Annie
Springfield Mo28°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 22°
- Wind
- 5 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
31°F A few clouds. Low around 31F. Winds N/S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Branson28°F Sunny Feels like 23°
- Wind
- 4 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
33°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Harrison28°F Sunny Feels like 22°
- Wind
- 5 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
32°F Some clouds. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph NNW
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Rolla27°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 21°
- Wind
- 5 mph SW
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
29°F Partly cloudy skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph WNW
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
West Plains26°F Sunny Feels like 21°
- Wind
- 4 mph W
- Humidity
- 98%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
31°F Partly cloudy. Near record low temperatures. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph NNW
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity