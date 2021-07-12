Wagging & Walking – Ambrosius

GALMEY, Mo. -- Two people from Wheatland Missouri are dead after an accident on Sunday, July 11, 2021, around 2:50 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Eddie Demier, 77, and Lacy Demier, 79, were in a 1995 Ford F150 heading eastbound on Highway 254, just one mile east of Galmey, when they traveled off the right side of the roadway.