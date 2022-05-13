Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

64°F Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.