Wagging & Walking – Alexander & Roxy

wag and walk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More wag and walk

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

43° / 28°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 43° 28°

Wednesday

54° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 54° 42°

Thursday

69° / 53°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 69° 53°

Friday

73° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 73° 36°

Saturday

44° / 28°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 44° 28°

Sunday

53° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 53° 33°

Monday

60° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 60° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

35°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
35°

37°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
37°

39°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
39°

42°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
42°

42°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
42°

40°

5 PM
Cloudy
1%
40°

39°

6 PM
Cloudy
1%
39°

38°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
38°

37°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
37°

37°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
37°

36°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
36°

35°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
35°

34°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
34°

32°

1 AM
Clear
2%
32°

31°

2 AM
Clear
3%
31°

31°

3 AM
Clear
3%
31°

30°

4 AM
Clear
4%
30°

30°

5 AM
Clear
4%
30°

29°

6 AM
Clear
4%
29°

29°

7 AM
Clear
4%
29°

30°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
30°

37°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
37°

42°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
42°

47°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
47°

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

34°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 25°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with clearing expected late. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Cloudy early with clearing expected late. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Branson

37°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 31°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Harrison

37°F Fair Feels like 30°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Rolla

33°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 25°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

West Plains

37°F Fair Feels like 30°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
28°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Trending Stories

Walking Wagging Forecast

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100