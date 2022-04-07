Weather
Springfield Mo40°F Sunny Feels like 33°
- Wind
- 11 mph W
- Humidity
- 67%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F Mainly cloudy with rain/snow showers possible. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip. 30%.
- Wind
- 16 mph NW
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Branson43°F Sunny Feels like 38°
- Wind
- 8 mph W
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Some clouds. Low 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph NW
- Precip
- 11%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Harrison41°F Sunny Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 8 mph W
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph WNW
- Precip
- 17%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Rolla40°F Sunny Feels like 33°
- Wind
- 10 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 64%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
33°F Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
- Wind
- 14 mph WNW
- Precip
- 39%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
West Plains40°F Clear Feels like 35°
- Wind
- 8 mph W
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F A few clouds. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph WNW
- Precip
- 12%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity