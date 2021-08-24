Wagging & Walking – Aby & Ike

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. - With a new school year comes more opportunities close by for students at Ozarks Technical Community College (OTC). As of this week, OTC now has two locations for its lineworker program: Lebanon and Christian County.

As technical programs director of the college, Keith Dinwiddie says the expansion allows OTC to accept 48 students into its program every fall: 24 in Lebanon and 24 in Christian County.