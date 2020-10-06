Wagging and Walking – Zues

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Courageous Conversations
Together We Heal
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
Woman killed in crash involving two suspects fleeing police
Video
Springfield event used to help recruit volunteers for non-profit
Video
Four Parson staff members test positive for COVID-19
Kansas farmer finds decomposed body while cutting corn
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Tuesday, October 6 Morning Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Monday, October 5 Overnight Forecast
Video
Monday, October 5 Morning Forecast
Video
Sunday, October 4 Overnight Forecast
Video
Sunday, October 4 Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
NFL
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
With postponed game, Chiefs fans celebrate primetime win Monday night at Arrowhead
Video
Top Stories
Chiefs lean on D to beat Pats 26-10 in COVID-19-delayed game
Kickapoo continues winning ways, tops Glendale
Video
Patriots without RB Michel vs Chiefs on Monday night
2020 Masters Tournament tees off in November with no patrons or guests
The Big Game
VOTE 2020
FRIGHTLY NEWS
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Best of Branson
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Pro-Football Challenge
Extravaganza
Ozarks Water Fun
Auto Racing Challenge
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Missouri Wines
Veterans Voices
Breaking (From) News
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Wagging and Walking – Zues
wag and walk
Posted:
Oct 6, 2020 / 06:11 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 6, 2020 / 06:11 AM CDT
Wagging and Walking – Zues
Video
Wagging and Walking – Everest
Video
Wagging and Walking-Goober
Video
Wagging and Walking: Lucky & Red Cat
Video
Wagging and Walking: Princess
Video
Wagging and Walking Kleine and Stella
Video
Wagging and Walking – Warrior
Video
Walking and Wagging – Dexter
Video
Wagging and Walking – Jaxson and Shadow
Video
Wagging and Walking – Kiki
Video
Wagging and Walking – Rex
Video
WALKING AND WAGGING – LUNA
Video
More wag and walk
Trending Stories
Springfield City Council extends masking ordinance until January 2021
Video
Furloughed employees at Springfield hotel told their jobs are scheduled to be terminated
Video
Live Stream
Camden County men charged for illegally handfishing
Video
Woman killed in crash involving two suspects fleeing police
Video