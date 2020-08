Virtual Man Show – Contest Winners

All winners will be notified by a station representative on Monday 8/30/20.

Please bring ID for verification. Prize for Edison Tire & Auto & MS Propane has other instructions



Prizes to be picked up at station 2650 E Division Springfield MO 65803 M-F 8am-5pm by 9/4

Winner 8/28 – Two Tickets Branson Airport Christian From Nixa

Winner 8/28 – Two Tickets Branson Airport Lenord From Springfield

Winner 8/28 – Two Tickets Branson Airport Lynn From Reeds Springs

Winner 8/28 – Christian Construction Recliner Chair Jerry From Willard

Winner 8/29 – Two Tickets Branson Airport Susan From Nixa

Winner 8/29 – Rockin Grill with Blue Tooth Speakers Dennis From Springfield

Winner 8/29 – Branson Airport John From Lebanon

Winner 8/30 – Load N Go Trailers 50″Samsung TV Ernst from Bolivar

Winner 8/30 – Two Tickets Branson Airport Alan From Springfield

Winner 8/30 – Edison Tire & Auto 4 Tires or 10% off Alignment Sean From Reeds Springs

Winner 8/30 Two Tickets Branson Airport Lisa From Seymour

Winner 8/30 MS Propane Special Prize Joe from Waynesville

Winner 8/30 Two Tickets Branson Airport Arnold From Merriam Woods