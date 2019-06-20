Current Winners 2019

January 7th Anna Brooks $400

January 21st Diane Fullington $1000

January 29th Jean Reed $600

February 6th Georgia Ann Milliron $400

February 13th Ralph Turner $500

February 21st Patricia Conard $600

March 12th Amanda Turpin $800

March 21st Marie Tichelkamp $700

May 3rd Roy Russsell $300

May 28th Greg Hashagen $1600

June 14th Carol Kirsch $1000

KOLR 10, KOZL and Ozarksfirst.com are giving away more money than ever before with our BIGGER, BETTER Viewer’s Club Promotion!

Just watch the KOLR 10 5 p.m. News, 6 p.m. News, the KOLR 10 9 p.m. News on KOZL or the KOLR 10 10 p.m. News every weekday (Monday – Friday) to see if you’re Viewers Club Card number is the lucky winner!!!

The Cash Jackpot starts out at $100 and grows by $100 every weekday that the prize isn’t claimed.

You could win over $2000 if no one claims the prize for 20+ consecutive weekdays!

If you don’t already have a Viewer’s Club Card (or lost yours) you can get your card one of four ways:

1. In person at KOLR10 / KOZL27 business offices

2. At KOLR10 – 2650 East Division, Monday-Friday 8am-5pm

3. Online at Ozarksfirst.com or

4. At any local, live KOLR 10 Viewer’s Club event (KOLR 10 Weathertour, the ManShow, Baconfest, MO Food Truckfest, Hot Rod Holiday etc).

One nightly VCC number will be drawn and broadcast in the 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 9 p.m. and the 10 p.m. newscast.

To claim a prize, the registered card holder must contact KOLR10 at (417) 862-1010 between 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. the following business day.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

