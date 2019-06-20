Viewer’s Club Rules

Viewers Club Leaderboard

Viewers Club Official Rules



KOLR10/KOZL27 Viewers Club Card

The Viewer’s Club Card (VCC) is a discount and cash giveaway card available to anyone over 18 years of age, who applies for it. Each card will have a unique number.

How to Obtain Your VCC:

The VCC can be obtained by filling out an application:

in person at the KOLR10 studios in Springfield

at a KOLR10 station event

on the Internet at www.ozarksfirst.com

by mailing a postcard to:

KOLR10

2650 E. Division, Springfield, MO 65803

All entries must include first and last name, mailing address, city, state, ZIP code and daytime phone number. E-mail address is also requested for verification.

No purchase is necessary to obtain the Viewer’s Club Card

Contest Overview

One nightly (Monday thru Friday) VCC number will be drawn and broadcast in the 5pm, 6pm, 9pm and 10pm newscast by Meteorologist Jamie Warriner. The Prize Pool begins at $100 and grows by $100 for every weekday that the prize isn’t claimed. At the end of each calendar month, the prize pool diverts back to $100. If a winner claims the prize pool, the next weekday prize pool starts again at $100, and grows by $100 for every day the prize is not claimed. To claim a prize, the registered card holder must contact KOLR10 at (417) 862-1010 between 8am and 5pm the following business day.

KOLR10 will then coordinate a time with the winner to physically claim the prize. All prizes must be claimed in person at the KOLR10 studios within 30 days of the initial claim or the prize will be forfeited.

Viewer’s Club winners are not qualified to win another Viewer’s Club prize for 90 days.

To Be a Winner

Potential winners must hear or see their card number broadcast over the air on KOLR10 during the 5pm, 6pm, 9pm and/or 10pm news Monday-Friday. The holder of the card will have from 8am to 5pm the following business day to call the KOLR10 offices at 417-862-1010 to claim the prize and coordinate a time to pick-up the prize. (See paragraphs 8&9 below for further prize details.)

Prizes

Each VCC holder will have a chance to win $100 or more in cash each weeknight unless otherwise announced. Prizes will be presented in a check form from KOLR10 after the winner has successfully called in to claim the prize and has coordinated a day to come to the KOLR10 station at 2650 E Division, Springfield MO 65803 in person to claim the prize. A state photo ID must be presented by the actual winner to claim the prize.

Official Rules

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited by law. All federal, state and local laws apply.

By entering, each contestant accepts and agrees to be bound by these rules. All decisions made by KOLR10 will be final and binding.

Cash giveaway is open to legal U.S. residents except employees of KOLR10 and HouseKey Flat Fee Realty 1824 S. Lone Pine Springfield, MO 65804, its parent companies, affiliates, broadcast partners, subsidiaries, franchises, advertising agencies, fulfillment companies, printers, distributors and mailers and the immediate families or members of the same household of each. Persons not eligible for the cash giveaway are permitted to hold VCCs in order to participate in non-cash offers made by participating merchants. Be sure to exchange your old card for a KOLR10/KOZL27 Viewer’s Club Card to qualify for the larger cash prize!

When claiming your Viewers Club Card prize winnings, you must have your Viewers Club Card and a Valid Picture ID

VCC holders must be at least 18 years of age.

Viewers Club

By participating in this promotion, individuals agree to release, discharge and hold harmless KOLR10 and HouseKey Flat Fee Realty 1824 S. Lone Pine Springfield, MO 65804, its parent companies, affiliates and its respective officers, directors, employees and agents, from all claims, damages and expenses arising out of participation in the survey and/or acceptance of the cash award offered. KOLR10, its parent companies, affiliates and its respective officers, directors, employees and agents, accept no responsibility or liability in connection with any injuries, losses or damages of any kind caused by or resulting from the acceptance, possession or usage or misuse of any cash amount or prize awarded hereunder plus any typographical, on-air, e-mail, postal or other execution errors due to technical difficulties.

Odds of winning cash amount to be awarded will be determined by amount of entries received. One winning number shall be broadcast 4 times each weekday during the contest period and only one cash prize can be awarded daily.

If the person with a selected VCC number fails to comply with any of the eligibility requirements or does not sign affidavit acceptance, no alternate winner shall be selected.

All federal, state and local taxes are the sole responsibility of winners. For annual winnings valued at $100 or more, the winner will be provided with an IRS Form 1099 for tax purposes.

Cash awards or other prizes cannot be transferred, redeemed or exchanged. No substitutions allowed.

By entering, each entrant consents to the use of his/her voice, name and/or likeness for broadcast transmission, advertising and promotion in connection with the survey. KOLR10 makes no warranty, representation or agreement that any videotape of likeness of the winner will be broadcast or otherwise be used in any manner.

Acceptance of all awards must be claimed in person at the KOLR10 studios located at 2650 E. Division, Springfield, MO 65803 and must be claimed by the winner with valid identification. If the winner is unable to accept, the prize will be forfeited.

KOLR10 reserves the right to amend rules of the survey due to unforeseen circumstances beyond its’ control and consequently discontinue the survey at any time.

Rules and prizes are subject to change without prior notification. Official rules will be available at the KOLR10 studios and posted on the Internet at www.ozarksfirst.com. Decisions regarding any interpretation of these rules remain the sole discretion of KOLR10 and are final.