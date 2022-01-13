OUR MISSION

To provide the best beef experience. Period.

OUR VISION

The beef industry has been wrecked by the massive global markets and packing houses. There was a time when locals fended for themselves. They crafted and created great products for their communities and in doing so, supported the economy on a local level. We think it’s time to bring that spirit back. Valley Mountain Quality Meat is our way of doing that.

OUR RANCHES

We farm and ranch in Webster County, Missouri. We don’t mix breeds of cattle from far away stockyards. This stock is ours and it’s raised in the same place for their entire life. Responsibly. We think that matters. We also think that creating the best product requires proper nutrition from the beginning, not just the final days before harvesting.

OUR PROCESS

We can’t tell you everything we do to create our Prime Cut Beef because the process is our protected secret. We can tell you that we’ve developed something that nobody else has been able to figure out. Our blend of genetics, local grain, minerals and feeding process is like no other in the world. We don’t cut corners. We are providing the Ozarks the best beef they’ve ever eaten, how could we do it any other way?

GET IN TOUCH

info@primecutbeef.us

417-753-7664

VISIT US:

432 MILL STREET

Rogersville, MO 65742

STORE HOURS:

M-F: 9am – 7pm

Sat: 10am – 3pm

Sun: Closed