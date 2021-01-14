Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in the Ozarks

Information last updated: 3:30 p.m. January 14.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- As the U.S. Government prepares to ramp up vaccine distribution, counties in the Springfield area are preparing to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

Right now, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been approved by the FDA, with more in the process of studies and approval. Each state has crafted its own plan for distributing the COVID-19 vaccine, based on recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here is what we know right now, about each of the counties in the Springfield metro area.

Ozarks First will continue to update this story as new information comes in about where to get the vaccine. Counties with their health department’s website and phone number will be updated as vaccine information comes in for that county.

Missouri

Missouri’s vaccine rollout plan includes 3 phases. Phase one is broken into sub-phases. The state has completed Phase 1A, which is front-facing healthcare workers and long term care residents. Phase 1B began on January 14, 2021. Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine website explains the phases.

Mercy Hospital is assisting with the vaccination of those in Phase 1B-1. The hospital group will also assist with vaccinating people in Phase 1B-2, beginning on Monday, January 18. Mercy has set up a portal to help you determine your eligibility and to register to get your COVID-19 vaccine.

CoxHealth has not been informed which vaccine, or how many doses the hospital system will receive. Once officials have this information, they will finalize plans. Any CoxHealth patient who is in category 1B is asked to fill out a survey on their patient portal. This is not a registration.

Barry County

Camden County

Cedar County

Christian County

The Christian County Health Department has been approved as a COVID-19 vaccinator, but the department has not received the vaccine. This means the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has not allocated any vaccines to the department.

Walgreens and CVS are providing the vaccine to residents and workers at long-term care facilities. The Christian County Health Department says when the next phase begins, the department will share information about how to get the vaccine.

Dade County

Dallas County

The Dallas County Health Department’s website states the department will not be accepting names for a waiting list for the COVID-19 vaccine. The department posted on Facebook that it does not have the vaccine available, since the state is still in Phase 1A. (which does not cover the general population) As soon as the Dallas County Health Department has the vaccine, and is able to go to the next phase, the post promises to let the community know.

Dent County

In a post on its Facebook page, the Dent County Health Center says it is working closely with Salem memorial District Hospital to ensure a quick distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine when Missouri is in Phase 1B.

On January 14, 2021 The Dent County Health Center posted on Facebook that the county does not have COVID-19 vaccine supply, and demand is higher than supply at the moment.

Phase 1B includes those with increased risk, included those 65 or older, first responders, and essential workers. The health center says people in this phase will get the vaccine in drive-thru clinics. The Health Center will not require a waiting list.

Douglas County

Greene County

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is awaiting guidance on the next phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution, Phase 1B. There are no sign-ups available yet, but the county is offering email updates for anyone who takes the Finish Strong Pledge. The Health Department is making sure health care workers outside of large systems have access to the vaccine. The number to arrange that service is 417-874-1211.

Hickory County

Howell County

The Howell County Health Department states on its website it does not have the COVID-19 vaccine. The department says it will schedule appointments in compliance with the state’s plan.

Ozarks Healthcare, in West Plains, is currently accepting sign-ups for people who want to receive the vaccine when it’s available to the public.

Laclede County

The Laclede County Health Department’s Facebook page says it, like most Missouri health departments, does not have the vaccine yet. It says the state will not move on to the next phase until every county is ready for Phase 1B.

Lawrence County

On Facebook, Lawrence County’s Health Department says it does not have the COVID-19 vaccine yet. The county is not keeping a waiting list. A post on January 7, 2120 states health officials hope to vaccinate those on Phase 1A sometime in February. After the announcement of the Phase 1B release on January 14, the Health Department said they currently do not have any vaccines in their possession.

Polk County

Pulaski County

The Pulaski County Health Center has an order pending for delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a post on the center’s Facebook page. The post asks anyone in Phase 1A (health care workers, long term care workers and residents) who is interested in getting the vaccine to call (573) 736-2219. As of Thursday, January 14, the Health Center started doing curbside vaccinations in the parking lot of the St. Robert Municipal Center by appointment only.

Stone County

The Stone County Health Department says it has placed an order for the COVID-19 vaccine. The department expects to receive doses at the end of January. The department will begin pre-registration for vaccines soon. A Facebook post made on January 14, 2021, asks those interested in receiving the vaccine need to call or text their COVID vaccine numbers. Those numbers: 417-337-4254 or 417-527-4770. The department asks to not text both numbers and it is not necessary to leave both a voicemail and to send a text.

Taney County

Taney County’s Health Director, Lisa Marshall said the Department is hoping to vaccinate the majority of the county’s population in the next phase of Missouri’s plan. She said everyone will have to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine. This registration is not up and running yet, but should be available when the county gets its doses, on the Health Department’s website. Taney County health officials say they are working to get a survey up and running now and it should be available by Thursday evening or Friday morning.

Texas County

Webster County

The Webster County Health Unit is expecting delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine any time now, according to its Facebook page. Once the vaccine is received, the unit will offer the vaccine to people in Phase 1A, then move on to the other groups at the state’s direction.

Wright County