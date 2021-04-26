Webster County schedules Moderna vaccine clinics

COVID Vaccine Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For those wanting to get vaccinated, the Webster County Health Unit and the Missouri Air National Guard are hosting two COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

The first clinic will be on Wednesday, April 28, in Seymour from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The second will be on Thursday, April 29, in Marshfield from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Appointments are encouraged to be made on Missouri Vaccine Navigator, but walk-ins can be accommodated.

The National Guard will be administering the Moderna vaccine.

