Webster County schedules Moderna vaccine clinics

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For those wanting to get vaccinated, the Webster County Health Unit and the Missouri Air National Guard are hosting two COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

The first clinic will be on Wednesday, April 28, in Seymour from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The second will be on Thursday, April 29, in Marshfield from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Appointments are encouraged to be made on Missouri Vaccine Navigator, but walk-ins can be accommodated.

The National Guard will be administering the Moderna vaccine.