Walmart offering Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at drive-thru clinics in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is offering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at two drive-thru clinics in Fort Smith next week.

Appointments are available on two dates — April 14 & 17 — at the Walmart Supercenter located at 2100 N 62nd St. in Fort Smith, according to a release from the Bentonville-based retailer on Thursday.

April 14 (9 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

April 17 (8:00 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Walmart pharmacists will be on-site administering the one-shot J&J vaccine.

The clinic is open to the community, but appointments are required. Anyone eligible to receive the shot can make their appointment by calling 833-886-0023 and pressing OPTION 4.

Arkansas opened vaccine eligibility to anyone over the age of 16, but the J&J vaccine is only authorized for those 18 yeras and older.

Insurance is not required, and there is no cost to receive the shot, but Walmart says patients should still bring insurance and identification cards.