“Very first one at CoxHealth:” Nurses receive Moderna vaccines for COVID-19

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The first of many frontline workers at CoxHealth received their first doses of the Moderna vaccines today.

The vaccine will be administered at CoxHealth throughout the night.

Earlier on Monday, Dec. 21, four doses were administered to three nurses and one RT at the hospital.

“I just got the COVID vaccine,” said Amy Martin, one of those registered nurses, “very first one at CoxHealth.”

Amy Martin and Amelia Montgomery made history today as one of the first to receive the Moderna vaccine.

“Mar. 16,” Montgomery said, “that night, we had to rush and get the unit ready for COVID. From then on, it’s just been a whirlwind of treating patients, trying to protect the community, under a lot of adversity. It’s a great moment to be able to have this vaccine.”

Martin explained why getting this particular vaccine means so much.

“To me, this means hopefully not having to hold the hand of a patient who’s been supplemented on high amounts of oxygen for weeks only to hear them say I give up and I want to meet Jesus,” said Martin. “If I can stop that from happening to anyone else, this vaccine, is what it means to me.”

Montgomery and Martin said they are seeing the light at the end of an almost year-long tunnel.

“I think we’re going to start seeing progress and diminishing numbers,” Montgomery said. “Mar. 16 sticks in my head as the first day we started getting patients, and hopefully, Dec. 21 is the day we stop seeing that number.”

Both nurses said this vaccine is probably one of the least painful ones they received.

CoxHealth is expecting a 7,000 allotment in Springfield, arriving most likely Tuesday morning, Dec. 22, at 7:30 a.m.