Vaccines at Missouri CVS, Walgreens facilities being redistributed by Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — More doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are expected to be available to Missouri’s vaccinators, according to Governor Mike Parson’s deputy chief of staff on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

CVS and Walgreens teamed up with long-term care facilities across the country for a federal program for vaccinations. When The pharmacies only distributed less than a quarter of the 332,000 doses they had, the state decided to relocate the vaccines.

Missouri is one of 49 states that joined a federal partnership to vaccinate residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

“We can’t necessarily point a finger at Walgreens and CVS on that particular issue because that number we were required to allocate into that program, for the facilities that enrolled, far, far exceeded the amount that will be utilized by that program,” said Robert Knodell, Gov. Parson’s deputy chief of staff.

Knodell and state health director Doctor Randall Williams testified in front of lawmakers on Wednesday night, Feb. 3.

“When you look over the last seven days for about the past month at our rolling average, Missouri has consistently been in the bottom ten for the number of cases,” said Williams.

For nearly three hours, part of Missouri’s vaccination team fielded questions.

“Is there any way to talk about or described the uneven distribution and why it’s here and not there,” said Representative Mike Stephens, R-Bolivar.

Knodell said it is the doses from the Federal Partnership that make it misleading.

“The general public out there sees this huge number of vaccines, and they believe that they have a chance at getting that vaccine when it’s been stuck in this federal program,” said Knodell.

Williams told committee members the state will receive nearly 360,000 doses in February, with more than half of that going to hospitals.

“You now understand, 5,000 doses, if we have them, they have to do it in seven days, they have to report it and they have to work in their communities, they have to reach out in their communities,” said Williams.

Knodell said the Biden administration told the governor the cost for using the Missouri National Guard for vaccines and COVID-19 related items will now be paid for by the federal government through September 2021.