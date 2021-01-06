Vaccines: A look at how many doses Missouri has received and how many have been administered

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 15: A healthcare worker at the Jackson Health Systems receives a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from Susana Flores Villamil, RN from Jackson Health Systems, at the Jackson Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Jackson Memorial Hospital began the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers joining with hospital systems around the country as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- In Missouri, vaccine distribution has been limited to healthcare workers and those living and working in long-term care facilities.

The first doses were given to hospitals in mid-December as part of Phase 1A of Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccination plan.

A couple of weeks later, CVS and Walgreens began vaccinating residents and staff and long-term care facilities.

On Tuesday, January 5th, the CDC reports Missouri has received 286,075 doses of COVID-19 vaccines approved for emergency use. Of those, 98,589 people have received their first dose.

That means for every 100,000 Missouri residents, 1,606 of them have received the first dose.

For comparison, Missouri’s total population is estimated to be about 6.15 million people.

Missouri has had nearly 20,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the last seven days. Over 1,000 of those new cases were reported from Greene County. The state has reported a total of more than 400,000 cases since the pandemic began.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has scheduled a media briefing at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 6th, to provide an update on COVID-19 vaccinations and disease spread in our community.