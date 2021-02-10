Vaccination clinic in Laclede County shows several open registration times

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. With frustration rising over the slow rollout of the vaccine, state leaders and other politicians are turning up the pressure, improvising and seeking to bend the rules to get shots in arms more quickly. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — The City of Lebanon announced there will be a mass vaccination clinic on February 16 and 17.

According to a press release, the clinic will be drive-thru at the Cowan Civic Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

The clinic will be operated by the Missouri National Guard and several health agencies in the area.

Those who can register: Individuals in Phase 1A, 1B Tiers 1 and 2.

The Moderna vaccine will be given at the site. The City of Lebanon says registration is required and attendees will be screened and approved according to the proper phases. Attendees must also bring a photo ID and should wear a short-sleeved shirt.