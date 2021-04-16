Upgrades to Missouri’s Vaccine Navigator

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced individuals can now start scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment directly through Missouri’s Vaccine Navigator program.

Missourians who are 16 years and older can make an appointment after completing the registration process. Before, individuals had to wait to receive an email or text message for Vaccine Navigator before scheduling an appointment.

The Health Department is strongly encouraging everyone to get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. The City of Springfield entered into the yellow phase of its Road to Recovery on Friday, April 16, which reduces some COVID-related occupancy restrictions.

“Vaccine continues to be our best defense against COVID-19 and its variants,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nancy Yoon. “We encourage everybody to get vaccinated — the benefits to you, your family, and the community far outweigh the risks of contracting the virus.”

Click here for a complete list of a vaccine event. If you need help with registration, you can call the Health Department’s COVID-19 center at (417) 874-1211.