SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Mercy Hospital in Springfield has received its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, according to media spokesperson Sonya Kullman.

Kullman confirmed with Ozarksfirst news “the vaccine is in house.”

Ozarksfirst is working to confirm when the first shots will be administered.

Mercy Hospital in St. Louis has also received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine. It plans to administer the vaccine sometime this afternoon.

This is a developing story.