Texas County health officials provide update on when residents can get vaccinated

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo.- The Texas County Health Department has released two mass vaccination events in February.

According to a Facebook post, a regional mass vaccination clinic will be in Ava on Saturday, February 6, and another one will be at Echo Bluff State Park in Eminence on Friday, February 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Health Department did receive its first 100 doses of the vaccine Thursday. It will be vaccinating phase 1A healthcare workers that we’re unable to be vaccinated previously due to not enough vaccine supply.

“Any remaining doses, we will start contacting those on our waitlist for PHASE 1B, Tier 1 and Tier 2. To clear up some confusion, Tier 3 has not yet been opened by the State,” the post states.

The Health Department says vaccines are still given to patients and not walk-ins at this time.

“There are many moving parts related to the supply and administration of the vaccine, so thank you for your patience and understanding as we strive to take care of our community,” the post says.