Taney County health officials and Branson Public Schools announce vaccination clinic location

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.- The Taney County Health Department is teaming up with Cox Medical Center in Branson and Branson Public Schools to provide a central vaccinate location for Taney County residents.

According to a press release, vaccinations will take place at a central location provided by Branson Schools. Branson School District Superintendent Brad Swofford says the High School Activities Center will serve as a vaccination clinic.

“The High School Activities Center has its own parking lot and sits on the High School campus, near the football field. The site, and the facility, has its own entrance and exit from the main campus, making traffic flow easier for those visiting the vaccination clinic. We are pleased to be a part of this endeavor to better the health of our community,” says Swofford.

Individuals interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine can submit their information here (Taney County Health Department) and here (Cox Medical Center Branson).

The Health Department says vaccine supply is still limited, but Cox and the Health Department are requesting vaccine weekly and scheduling clinics as quickly as vaccines become available.