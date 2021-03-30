Taney County Health Department set to host two-day vaccination clinic

FILE – This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. According to results released on Monday, March 29, 2021, The U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.– The Taney County Health Department, along with the Missouri National Guard, will be hosting a two-day vaccination clinic this week.

The clinic will be open Thursday, April 1, and Friday, April 2. According to a press release, TCHD plans to vaccinate nearly 2400 individuals with the Pfizer vaccine during the two-day clinic.

“Phase two, which is open now, includes anyone working in the hospitality and tourism industry,” said Lisa Marshall, TCHD Director. ” We are highly encouraging our community to get vaccinated, especially those in public-facing roles. These vaccines are safe and effective and provide another important tool to keep the virus from spreading. “

The clinic will be held at the Shoppes at Branson Meadows, 4562 Gretna Road, Branson, Missouri. It will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.

To receive a vaccine at the clinic you must :

Live in Missouri or work in Taney County

Be 18 years or older (16 and 17-year-olds can receive the vaccine if accompanied by a legal guardian.)

Qualify as Phase 1 or Phase 2.

To schedule an appointment click here.

For more information contact the Taney County Health Department at 417-334-4544.