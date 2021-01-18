Springfield WW2 veteran receives first vaccine in Phase 1B-2 at Mercy

COVID Vaccine Updates

Courtesy: Mercy Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Mercy Hospital administered its first vaccine in the Phase 1B-2 category to a World War II veteran Monday.

According to a press release from Mercy, 98-year-old Edgar Fox told his primary care doctor that he wanted to, “receive the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as he could to ‘encourage skeptics.'”

Fox retired from the Marines in 1969 after serving in the Battles of Midway, and Iwo Jima then served in Korea. He now lives in a Springfield apartment and says getting the vaccine was a different way to serve again.

