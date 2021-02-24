Springfield Walmart scheduled to begin COVID-19 vaccinations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Beginning on Feb. 25, those seeking to be vaccinated will have access to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Walmart on 3315 S. Campbell Ave.

Walmart said eligible patients have to meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility provided by the Missouri Department of Health.

“We have two goals as we administer vaccines: first, to get as many shots in eligible arms as possible so we can continue the process of reopening our country, and second, ensuring equitable vaccine access across the communities we serve,” said Doctor Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president of Walmart Health & Wellness. “The majority of our new vaccine clinics are in medically underserved neighborhoods, and we are proud to play a part in increasing access to care in these communities. We will continue finding new ways to increase vaccination access for our customers as we work towards the eventual end of the pandemic.”

These vaccinations are made possible by the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and people can register on Walmart’s website.