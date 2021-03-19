Springfield vaccination site ready for Phase two individuals to register

FILE – In this Thursday, March 11, 2021, file photo, a health worker loads syringes with the vaccine on the first day of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being made available to residents at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles. California officials say much of the state will be able to reopen next week to indoor activities as coronavirus case rates remain low. At the same time, more than 4 million residents with certain disabilities or health concerns become eligible for a vaccine. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missourians in Phase two can sign up on Monday, March 22 for a Springfield COVID-19 vaccination site happening the week of March 29.

According to the city of Springfield, Phase two includes people “disproportionally affected” or otherwise not covered in Phase 1B as well as people working in the following fields:

Chemical Sector

Commercial Facilities Sector (including retail, lodging, real estate and others)

Critical Manufacturing Sector

Defense Industrial Base Sector

Financial Services Sector

Food & Agriculture Sector 2 (including restaurant and bar employees)

Higher Education

Libraries

Unsheltered Population

Those interested in getting vaccinated are asked to go to the Missouri Vaccine Navigator to fill out the registration and get a patient ID.

This event is made possible by the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and the Jordan Valley Community Health Center.

Sign up to be vaccinated on March 29 through Springfield’s website. If you have any issues scheduling an appointment, call the Health Department’s COVID-19 call center at 417-874-1211.