FILE – In this Jan. 14, 2021, file photo, Aspen Valley Hospital clinical pharmacist Kelly Atkinson organizes the empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the command unit trailer set up next to the vaccination tent in the Benedict Music Tent parking lot in Aspen, Colo. Uncertainty over the pace of federal COVID-19 vaccine allotments triggered anger and confusion Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in some states where officials worried that expected shipments would not be forthcoming. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — According to a spokesperson from Missouri State University (MSU), Andrea Mostyn, the school expects to get up to 250 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by Monday, Jan. 18.

Mostyn said the vaccines will be available to employees based on what tier they fall under. MSU is using the tiers authorized by Missouri.

Vaccinations will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 19.