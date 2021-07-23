Springfield legislators announce bipartisan vaccine clinic

Pharmacist Ron Simono fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska. Each glass vial contains five doses of the vaccine. The hospital, Alaska’s largest, plans to vaccinate 485 people this week. (Loren Holmes/Anchorage Daily News via AP, Pool)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A group of Springfield-area legislators will host a vaccine clinic at MSU Parking Lot 39 on Saturday, July 31, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The combined effort comes as the Delta variant outbreak in Springfield makes national headlines.

The bipartisan effort includes:

Sen. Lincoln Hough, (R) Springfield

House Minority Floor Leader Crystal Quade, (D)Springfield;

Rep. John Black,(R) Marshfield

Rep. Craig Fishel, (R) Springfield

Rep. Betsy Fogle, (D) Springfield

Rep. Alex Riley, (R) Springfield

The legislators have released the following joint statement regarding the event: