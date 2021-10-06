Springfield health leaders to host mass vaccination site to meet increasing demand

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department will be hosting a mass vaccination site to meet the increased demand for vaccinations.

The Health Department says the increase comes from the approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech booster shot and the pending approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for children 5-11 years old.

So far, over 94,000 residents are eligible to get a vaccine booster shot.

The mass vaccination site will open Monday, October 11 at 1425 E Battlefield Road and offer COVID-19 vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are strongly encouraged. Any dose, including third doses for those who are immunocompromised and Pfizer/BioNTech booster shots, will be offered, the Health Department says.

Those eligible to receive a third does are:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings

People aged 18–64 years with underlying medical conditions

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting (e.g., frontline medical workers, teachers, and first responders)

The list of medical conditions categorized as high-risk by the CDC is available here.

“In the coming weeks and months, we are expecting more than 120,000 people to seek vaccine,” said Assistant Director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department Jon Mooney in a press briefing Tuesday.

Federal officials are meeting later this month to discuss the safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in children 5-11. The Health Department says once that is confirmed, an additional 23,000 Greene County children will be eligible to be vaccinated.

More information and a list of vaccination opportunities at https://t.co/f55xtDHWfT or by calling the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211. — S-GC Health Dept. (@SGCHD) October 5, 2021

“Because we know that the vaccine is the best tool we have available to slow the spread of COVID-19 and prevent severe illness,” said Mooney.

Here are the vaccinations rates around Southwest Missouri:

Greene County- around 50%

Polk County- 30-40%

Webster County- 30-40%

Dallas County- 30-40%

Douglas County- under 30%

Dade County- over 40%

Lawrence County- over 40%

Christina County- over 40%

Stone County- over 40%

“Communities who have higher vaccination rates have also seen lower disease spread in their community, and now is the time to be vaccinated,” Mooney stated.

Other medical officials in Springfield spoke at the briefing and urged the importance of vaccinations.

“We recommend that everybody that has not gotten vaccinated, that is the best thing that you can be doing is get your vaccine, whether it’s your first dose, second dose, or whether you’re in a higher group risk that would put you in a higher risk for severe disease, we absolutely encourage everyone across the community do that,” said Dr. Shawn Usery at CoxHealth