Springfield-Greene County Health Department working to get COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As many in the Ozarks wait to hear when they will be next in line to receive the vaccine, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department says staff is only waiting on one thing – supply.

Missouri officials announced on Thursday, Jan. 14, the state has officially moved into Phase 1B of Missouri’s Vaccination Plan.

“So while this order allows for the vaccine to be available as early as Monday, in Springfield and other communities, we don’t quite have that vaccine yet, and we’re not entirely sure when that will come down from the federal government,” says Public Health Information Administrator Kathryn Wall.

Those who are considered high-risk fall in Tier two and Wall says the department anticipates many in that group will get vaccinated through the current healthcare provider.

“Most people are going to get their vaccine through their healthcare provider. If they have a Cox provider that they already work with, we’ll be sure that they get connected with that provider, whatever their system is, if they have a Mercy provider, a Jordan Valley provider. Then we’ll have to evaluate after that where do those gaps exist. Does that mean we need to set up a clinic, or can we connect them to existing resources,” says Wall.

According to Wall, the best thing for people to do right now is sign up for updates and start planning ahead.

The state anticipates additional vaccine from the federal government next week. However, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department says they do not have more specific details on when that vaccine will become available in Greene County.

A release sent by the department today states, “We are awaiting additional guidance on next steps for a vaccine, but while we do not have vaccine available for these groups at this time, individuals are encouraged to sign up for updates as they come available. Individuals interested in staying up-to-date have several options: