Springfield-Greene County Health Department to provide update on vaccine clinics for children 5-11

COVID Vaccine Updates

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- With the recent availability for children ages 5-11 now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department is holding a press briefing on what that means here in the Ozarks.

Leaders with the Health Department and partners will update COVID-19 cases, the clinic, and COVID-19 vaccines for children 5-11. Children in that age group will be in attendance to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the end of the briefing.

Due to increasing demand, an appointment is required for children to be accommodated. Parents can make a vaccine appointment for their child with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department by visiting vaccine417.com or calling the COVID-19 Call Center at (417) 874-1211.

If you have any questions in regards to the pediatric dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, the Health Department continues to be a vaccine answer resource.

Children can also get vaccinated at Walgreens, Walmart, and Sam’s Club.

