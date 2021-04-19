Springfield-Greene County Health Department announces partnership with Missouri National Guard

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced a partnership with the Missouri National Guard. Six Adaptive Vaccination Teams (AVTs) have been deployed to Region D to assist in COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

The teams will expand the Health Department’s capacity and allow more opportunities for people to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The AVT will hold vaccination clinics in areas with lower vaccination rates or in locations where they can reach unvaccinated individuals.

According to a press release, the partnership will increase capacity at the vaccination clinic in partnership with Jordan Valley Community Health Center.

Groups interested in hosting a one-time or recurring COVID-19 vaccination clinic can contact the Health Department by calling 417-874-1211.

Individuals who are needing a COVID-19 vaccine can click here to sign up for the next available opportunity.