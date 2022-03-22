SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has received a $574,599 grant to expand efforts to address health disparities caused by COVID-19.

In 2021, approximately 42% of Health Department vaccine clinics provided underserved and high-risk populations in Greene County access to the vaccine. With this expansion, the Health Department can continue its work to advance health equity and social determinants of health related to COVID-19.

The half-million-dollar grant comes from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

According to their press release, by continuing to partner with the Springfield-Greene County Library system and holding community vaccination and testing events at convenient sites, the Health Department will increase vaccine and testing access for individuals experiencing barriers such as:

Insufficient access.

Low health literacy.

Lack of broadband access.

Being uninsured or under insured.

Experiencing a disability.

Lack of transportation.

Inability to take time away from work.

For information about upcoming vaccine and testing events, visit Vaccine417.com, COVIDTesting417.com or call the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211.