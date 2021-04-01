Simple steps on how to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Missouri

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- It’s been a few months since COVID-19 vaccines became available in Missouri. With the current tier system, more and more Missourians are eligible to get vaccinated.

Below, we’ve compiled information in hopes of making your vaccination process a little easier.

How to register for the vaccine on the Missouri Vaccine Navigator site

The state recommends residents register online, but the state does have a COVID-19 hotline number to call. That number is (877) 435-8411.

First identify your priority tier. The online form will ask you for the following information:

Information about you and your medical history

Contact information you often check, so you can be reached to make an appointment

You will then receive an email to schedule an appointment in your area.

If you are unsure where to get a vaccine, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and several health departments in the Ozarks have created a regional call center to help residents schedule an appointment.

The call center number is (417) 874-1211.

Currently, only residents in Phase 1A, Phase 1B (all tiers), and Phase 2 are eligible to get vaccinated. Come April 9 all Missouri adults will be eligible to get vaccinated.

April 9 is also the second day of a mega vaccination event the Springfield-Greene County Health Department is hosting along with the state. The goal of the two-day event is to vaccinate 10,000 residents. A spokesperson with the Health Department told Ozarks First that roughly 340 people signed up for the vaccine event as of Wednesday evening.

Depending on the vaccine you receive, you will have to wait a few weeks to schedule your second dose.

Pfizer Vaccine

The Pfizer vaccine is a two-shot mRNA vaccine

Time between doses is 21 days

Shot is given in the muscle of the upper arm

Side effects include

Pain, redness, swelling in the arm

Tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever, and nausea in the rest of your body

Not all side effects will be present, and the vaccine affects everyone differently

Chills, tiredness, and headaches are more common after the second dose of the vaccine

According to the CDC, the Pfizer vaccine was 95% effective at preventing laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 illness in people without evidence of previous infection.

Moderna Vaccine

The Moderna vaccine is a two-shot mRNA vaccine

Time between doses is 28 days apart

Shot is given in the muscle of the upper arm

Side effects include

Pain, redness, swelling in the arm

Tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever, and nausea in the rest of your body

Not all side effects will be present and the vaccine affects everyone differently

Chills, tiredness, and headaches are more common after the second dose of the vaccine

The Moderna vaccine was 94.1% effective at preventing laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 illness in people who received two doses who had no evidence of being previously infected, according to the CDC.

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-shot viral vector vaccine

Number of shots: one

Shot is given in the muscle of the upper arm

Side effects include

Pain, redness, swelling in the arm

Tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever, and nausea in the rest of your body

Not all side effects will be present and the vaccine affects everyone differently

Chills, tiredness, and headaches are more common after the second dose of the vaccine

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 66.3% effective in clinical trials at preventing laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 illness in people who had no evidence of prior infection two weeks after receiving the vaccine, according to the CDC. The CDC also says people had the most protection two weeks after receiving the vaccine.