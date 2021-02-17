Several Taney County residents vaccinated for COVID-19, Health Department announces

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — The Taney County Health Department (TCHD) announced it vaccinated 1,200 residents for COVID-19 with the help of the Missouri National Guard on Saturday, Feb. 13.

“This clinic would not have been possible without the National Guard and the many volunteers who came out to help,” said Lisa Marshall, Director of TCHD. “Thank you to everyone who gave up their Saturday and made it happen.”

So far, the Health Department has vaccinated or begun vaccination with 3,152 residents. A total of 1,487 residents have received both the first and second doses of the vaccine.

“We are encouraging residents to get on as many waitlists as possible,” said Marshall. “Hospitals are receiving the majority of the vaccine and will be able to vaccinate those on their waiting lists quicker simply because of supply.”

The Health Department said it encourages its residents to continue masking, social distancing and hand washing