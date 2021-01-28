Senator Roy Blunt on COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — United States Senator Roy Blunt from Missouri encourages state residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine “as quickly as they can.”

Political Analyst Brian Calfano asks Sen. Blunt about vaccination efforts in the state and why Missouri is taking so long to distribute it to residents.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson posted on Facebook Thursday, Jan. 28, the plan for the mass vaccination sites run by the Missouri National Guard and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The governor’s post: