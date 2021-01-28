Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Senator Roy Blunt on COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Missouri

COVID Vaccine Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Big Game 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — United States Senator Roy Blunt from Missouri encourages state residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine “as quickly as they can.”

Political Analyst Brian Calfano asks Sen. Blunt about vaccination efforts in the state and why Missouri is taking so long to distribute it to residents.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson posted on Facebook Thursday, Jan. 28, the plan for the mass vaccination sites run by the Missouri National Guard and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The governor’s post:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Viewer Panel Sign Up

Ryan Murphy Covid

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Big Game Station