Scheduling for a booster dose now available for 12-15-year-olds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced that booster appointments for those 12 to 15 years of age can now be scheduled.

This is following the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) approval on January 6.

DHSS approval comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the expansion of booster eligibility earlier this week.

Also, approval was granted for moderately to severely immunocompromised 5-11 years to receive an additional primary dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine 28 days after their second shot. Those who received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine are eligible for a booster dose 5 months after becoming fully vaccinated.

Booster doses have shown to be extremely effective in preventing symptomatic cases of COVID-19. Against the Omicron variant, data reported by the CDC shows that a booster dose prevents 75% of people who become infected with COVID-19 from having a symptomatic infection compared to the 35% of those who received a 2-dose vaccine.

Vaccination appointments can be made online or by calling COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1121.