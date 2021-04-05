Schedule a COVID-19 vaccine through Mercy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Mercy Springfield is now allowing those who want a COVID-19 vaccine to make an appointment online.

“Until now, we’ve been having people fill out a form to register so we could confirm their eligibility under state guidelines,” said David Wolfrath, executive director of pharmacy for Mercy Springfield Communities. “Now, as the vaccine becomes more plentiful and the state opens eligibility to all adults on April 9, we’re ready for people to choose their appointment times.”

Until Friday, April 9, patients must still meet state eligibility requirements.

To schedule for a COVID-19 vaccine through Mercy, click here.

When a location has a vaccine, it will show on the page and be open for scheduling. As appointments fill, those locations will temporarily come off the website.

“If you don’t see a location near you, keep checking,” Wolfrath said. “We will have appointments available across the Ozarks, but we want to ensure we’ll have enough vaccine to meet the demand in specific areas. Appointments will be posted accordingly and are for first doses only. You’ll schedule your second dose during your first appointment.”

Mercy has worked through its earlier vaccine registration lists. Anyone who thought they were registered but hasn’t been contacted can now schedule one of these online appointments. For those without internet access, please call 833-364-6777.