Protecting the Vulnerable: Residents of long-term care prepare for the COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Long-term healthcare facilities are preparing to give the COVID-19 vaccine to their residents and staff.

Springfield health director Clay Goddard highlighted just how important it is to get the vaccine into these facilities.

“We’ve had a lot of disease in those settings and, unfortunately, a lot of tragic outcomes,” said Goddard, “We’re looking forward to having those residents and staff vaccinated. We think that will help significantly.”

Both Walgreens and CVS will be starting vaccination clinics for long-term care residents and staff soon.

Angela Keeven, the chief wellness officer at Cedarhurst Senior Living, said they have three communities in the Ozarks.

According to Keeven, they hope the Moderna vaccine will be approved this week since it is more durable and doesn’t need extreme cold storage like the Pfizer vaccine.

“It’s really important that our healthcare professionals that work in our communities and our residents are given priorities for the vaccine because, unfortunately, our residents are the most vulnerable to this virus,” said Keeven.

Keeven said she is seeing a mix of people who say they want the vaccine and people who say they plan to wait it out. Family members seem to be the most excited about the vaccine so they can finally see their loved ones.

Keeven says their communities will still practice COVID-19 spread prevention tactics until enough of the population is vaccinated.