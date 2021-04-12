Polk County mass vaccination event to relocate from SBU

BOLIVAR, Mo.- The Polk County mass vaccination event this week will be relocated from SBU to the Polk County Health Center.
According to the Health Center, walk-ins and drive-thrus will be accepted on both days. The event goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 13 and Wednesday, April 14.
Attendees also do not need to pre-register for this event.
The Health Center says the Moderna vaccine will be administered at this event, meaning that attendees will need to get a second shot in a couple of weeks. The Health Center hopes to administer 2,000 doses each day.
“Receiving the COVID-19 vaccination is our strongest defense in the war against the coronavirus. We are prepared to serve up to 2000 residents in two days. This is only possible due to the excellent cooperation of many community partners. We are looking forward to providing this opportunity to our residents,” said Michelle Morris, Polk County Health Center administrator.