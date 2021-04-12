Polk County mass vaccination event to relocate from SBU

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

BOLIVAR, Mo.- The Polk County mass vaccination event this week will be relocated from SBU to the Polk County Health Center.

According to the Health Center, walk-ins and drive-thrus will be accepted on both days. The event goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 13 and Wednesday, April 14.

Attendees also do not need to pre-register for this event.

The Health Center says the Moderna vaccine will be administered at this event, meaning that attendees will need to get a second shot in a couple of weeks. The Health Center hopes to administer 2,000 doses each day.

▶️▶️The Bolivar Mass Vaccination Event this Tuesday and Wednesday has been moved to a NEW LOCATION – the Polk County Health Center. This will be a drive-thru event. NO PRE-REGISTRATION IS NECESSARY! pic.twitter.com/SIYXmMPSz2 — Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (@MoSEMA_) April 12, 2021

“Receiving the COVID-19 vaccination is our strongest defense in the war against the coronavirus. We are prepared to serve up to 2000 residents in two days. This is only possible due to the excellent cooperation of many community partners. We are looking forward to providing this opportunity to our residents,” said Michelle Morris, Polk County Health Center administrator.