SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Amy Lester Jones is newly vaccinated. The Dallas realtor is wife and mom juggling life in a pandemic. Her two children are continuing to learn virtually and in a year the family has only gone out to eat once.

“I’m a bit of a hypochondriac by nature, so this whole epidemic has been hard for me,” said Jones.”I’m sick of living in fear. I’m sick of worrying about it all the time.”

Jones came across some Facebook posts from people claiming to have received a vaccine by “waste lists”. Essentially, it is a list of people who might not be eligible yet but want to be notified by a pharmacy if they’re about to toss out unclaimed vaccines at the end of the day.

“So what I did was I started calling Walmart pharmacies all over Dallas and Fort Worth, just asking them if they have a waste list.,” said Jones. “And if so, could I be put on the waste list?”

Across town, Hannah Fairchild also did the same and started with her local CVS pharmacy.

“they didn’t currently have any vaccines, but put me on their waste list and said it was 10 pages long,” said Fairchild. “Kind of like good luck if we get to you!”

By noon the next day, Fairchild was waiting in line to get a vaccine.

“You know we’ve made so many sacrifices, like so many others in the past year and it’s all been for those two girls and to have them there was just a big celebration for us,” said Fairchild.

It took Jones a week to land her first dose off a “waste list”.

KOLR10 spoke with Payal Patel a couple of months ago and she’s a DFW woman who has helped hundreds of Texans schedule their vaccines. Patel says she knows of at least a hundred people who have received their COVID-19 shots off of “waste lists”. However, some people believe these patients are cutting the line.

“Yeah, I mean I honestly don’t understand that at all,” said Patel. “Because at the end of the day, the goal is to get everyone who wants a shot vaccinated. So I don’t think they’re line cutters. If there’s a shot that’s going to go to waste, give it to somebody who wants it.”

All three women say the vaccines are out there and all you have to do is start making phone calls.

“I’m just happy that pharmacies and others who have the vaccine aren’t just throwing it away, but they’re figuring out a way to get it to people who need it, who are willing to take the shots,” said Jones.