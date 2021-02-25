Mike Parson says next tier of Missouri vaccination plan will be ready in mid-March

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- Governor Mike Parson will announce updates to the Missouri COVID-19 vaccine plan.

Governor Parson says vaccination Phase 1B Tier 3 will begin vaccinations on Monday, March 15.

Governor Parson says with this addition, 3.5 million Missourians will be eligible for vaccinations.

Tier 3 does include K-12 teachers, child care providers, grocery store employees, energy, food, agriculture, and other critical infrastructure workers.

“For now, we ask that vaccinators work in their communities to plan for March 15. We want this to be a smooth process, and it will be up to vaccinators to start planning now so that Tier 3 populations are ready,” Parson said Thursday.

Parson says part of why the state decided to move forward with Tier 3 was to make sure that there is a steady flow of people who are eligible and interested in getting vaccinated.

“This allows vaccinators to continue vaccinating Missourians without having to wait on those who don’t want one,” Parson tweeted.

Parson adds that if the vaccine supply increases steadily, the state will be ready to activate Phase 2 within 45 days of March 15.

During the press conference Parson said over 350,000 Missourians have been fully vaccinated with both doses.

Parson said there have been 68 mass vaccination clinics completed across the state, and more than 66,500 Missourians have received an initial vaccine dose at one of these events.

