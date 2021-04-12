Ozark Healthcare in West Plains offer Moderna vaccine clinic

COVID Vaccine Updates

WEST PLAINS, Mo.– Ozarks Healthcare at West Plains is offering the first dose of the Moderna vaccine Tuesday, April 13, and Wednesday, April 14.

Anyone interested in receiving a dose of the vaccine should sign up through the Missouri Vaccine navigator or call the Navigator Hotline at 877-435-8411.

Vaccination clinics at Ozarks Healthcare will be held on the following dates next week:

  • April 13- Initial doses of the Moderna vaccine administered at Ozarks Healthcare starting at 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Parkway Center, Willard Hunter Classroom.
  • April 14- Second (booster) doses of the Moderna vaccine administered at Ozarks Healthcare starting at 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Parkway Center Willard Hunter Classroom, second doses will be available to those who received their initial dose on March 17 or earlier.

If you are returning to receive a second dose you are asked to bring your vaccination card. Six weeks is approximately the latest time frame recommended to wait to receive your second dose.

