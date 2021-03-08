One step closer to normalcy; CDC releases new guidance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The world is one step closer to going back to the way it used to be before the COVID-19 pandemic. Fully vaccinated individuals can start gathering indoors without wearing masks or social distancing, according to the CDC.

“If you and a friend or you and a family member are both vaccinated, you can have dinner together, wearing masks without distancing,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director. “You can visit your grandparents if you have been vaccinated and they have been too.”

The CDC says the same can be done with meeting within one household. However, guidance has not changed for large or public gatherings, visits with high-risk individuals, or traveling.

“Stil over 90% of the population is not yet vaccinated, ” said Dr. Walensky. “It is our responsibility to make sure that in the context of 60,000 new cases a day, we protect those who remain unvaccinated and remain vulnerable.”

The Greene County’s Recovery Dashboard shows nearly 9% of residents have been fully vaccinated. The CDC also set new rules on what to do if those individuals are exposed to COVID-19.

“CDC’s new guidance also recommends that fully vaccinated people do not need quarantine or get tested following a known exposure to someone with COVID-19 as long as they are asymptomatic,” said Dr. Walensky.

Missouri is still in Phase 1B Tier 3 of its vaccination plan. Phase1B Tier 3 is set to begin on March 15.