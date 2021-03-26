Next tier for COVID-19 vaccines begins Monday, March 29

COVID Vaccine Updates

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield-Greene County Health Department will offer COVID-19 vaccines to essential workers in Phase 2 starting Monday, March 29.

This phase of eligibility will allow those who work in industries that have been economically impacted by the pandemic to receive a vaccine, including those who have frequent close contact with the public due to their roles.

The Health Department has determined that Phase 2 includes workers in the following workplaces:

  • Banks, credit unions, insurance agencies, and other financial services
  • Construction
  • Event venues and other entertainment and public assembly establishments
  • Higher education
  • Hotels and motels
  • Libraries
  • Manufacturing
  • Personal care services
  • Restaurants and bars
  • Retail

According to SGCHD, Phase 2 also includes individuals experiencing homelessness and disproportionately affected populations.

To schedule a vaccination appointment, individuals should complete the Missouri Vaccine Navigator registration and obtain a patient ID. Those who have completed registration should have received an email with their patient ID and can call the State of Missouri hotline at 877-435-8411 if they are not able to locate it.

Click here to schedule an appointment at one of the COVID-19 vaccine clinics or you can schedule an appointment by calling 417-874-1211 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

