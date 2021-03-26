Next tier for COVID-19 vaccines begins Monday, March 29

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield-Greene County Health Department will offer COVID-19 vaccines to essential workers in Phase 2 starting Monday, March 29.
This phase of eligibility will allow those who work in industries that have been economically impacted by the pandemic to receive a vaccine, including those who have frequent close contact with the public due to their roles.
The Health Department has determined that Phase 2 includes workers in the following workplaces:
- Banks, credit unions, insurance agencies, and other financial services
- Construction
- Event venues and other entertainment and public assembly establishments
- Higher education
- Hotels and motels
- Libraries
- Manufacturing
- Personal care services
- Restaurants and bars
- Retail
According to SGCHD, Phase 2 also includes individuals experiencing homelessness and disproportionately affected populations.
To schedule a vaccination appointment, individuals should complete the Missouri Vaccine Navigator registration and obtain a patient ID. Those who have completed registration should have received an email with their patient ID and can call the State of Missouri hotline at 877-435-8411 if they are not able to locate it.
Click here to schedule an appointment at one of the COVID-19 vaccine clinics or you can schedule an appointment by calling 417-874-1211 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.