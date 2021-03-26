Next tier for COVID-19 vaccines begins Monday, March 29

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield-Greene County Health Department will offer COVID-19 vaccines to essential workers in Phase 2 starting Monday, March 29.

This phase of eligibility will allow those who work in industries that have been economically impacted by the pandemic to receive a vaccine, including those who have frequent close contact with the public due to their roles.

The Health Department has determined that Phase 2 includes workers in the following workplaces:

Banks, credit unions, insurance agencies, and other financial services

Construction

Event venues and other entertainment and public assembly establishments

Higher education

Hotels and motels

Libraries

Manufacturing

Personal care services

Restaurants and bars

Retail

According to SGCHD, Phase 2 also includes individuals experiencing homelessness and disproportionately affected populations.

To schedule a vaccination appointment, individuals should complete the Missouri Vaccine Navigator registration and obtain a patient ID. Those who have completed registration should have received an email with their patient ID and can call the State of Missouri hotline at 877-435-8411 if they are not able to locate it.

Click here to schedule an appointment at one of the COVID-19 vaccine clinics or you can schedule an appointment by calling 417-874-1211 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.