National Guard prepares for Springfield Mega Vaccination event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The National Guard is gearing up to help out at the Mega Vaccination event in Springfield.

Teams will be setting up at Hammons Student Center on Wednesday, April 7.

Colonel Russell Kohl, with the Missouri National Guard, said the National Guard has done over 200 clinics in Missouri since late January 2021.

Walk-ins will be available, but the process will move faster if you make an appointment.

“Our goal as guard is always to have a time of less than an hour,” said Kohl. “That’s really what we aim for at a lot of these walk-in events as they get more efficient in that we’ve been able to get that down. Sometimes even a little bit less than a half hour and that includes that 15-minute wait time.”

You can make an appointment and find parking instructions at vaccine417.com or by calling 417-874-1211.