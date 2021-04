SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A short but to-the-point message, Tweeted out by Missouri State University on Friday, confirmed the school had vaccinated more than 1,100 people within the first two-and-a-half hours of its Mega Vaccine Event’s second day.

We have vaccinated more than 1,100 people today. — Missouri State (@MissouriState) April 9, 2021

Compare that 1,100 to the 1,700 administered on day one.

The second day of the vaccine event is scheduled to end at 5 p.m. CST. Vaccines are being administered at a mass vaccination clinic within the Hammons Student Center.