Missouri to not get as many vaccines as planned

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- Missouri Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams says Missouri will not be receiving two times the number of doses as initially planned.

Dr. Williams spoke with Ozarks First reporter Emily Manley saying that after talking to federal health officials, Missouri will receive a “slight increase” of the vaccine due to the lack in the federal stockpile.

“We just found that out this morning. We were on a phone call with General Perna this morning. As we said yesterday and as the Governor said, the rate-limiting step in Missouri for people getting vaccines in their arms is the supply. We have our distribution network, we’ve had incredible support from our vaccinators, but we are totally dependent on how many vaccines we get,” Dr. Williams said.

Dr. Williams says this does not affect what the state is doing as far as distribution of going into phase 1B tier 1 or tier 2.

“Because our goal always there was we never want to have a situation where vaccines are sitting on the shelves because people couldn’t find enough people in whatever phase to vaccinate. So as we move through 1A, we had people calling us going; we vaccinated everybody in our hospital, we have 400 extra doses of vaccine, can we vaccinate people over 65 and realizing those are our most vulnerable we clearly wanted to do that,” he says.

Williams says it will affect how fast the state is able to move through vaccinations in Missouri.

“If we are not going to get as much vaccine, we can’t distribute it and vaccinate it, but the Governor has always emphasized, that part of our planning, he insists that we be nimble because it’s a very dynamic situation, much of which we don’t control. We don’t control the federal part of how many vaccines we get; we don’t control how quickly Walgreens and CVS vaccinate our long-term care faculties,” he says.