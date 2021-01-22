Missouri to increase mass vaccination sites from 9 to 27

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Missouri is increasing the number of mass vaccination sites the National Guard will be operating.
There will now be three sites in each of the nine Missouri State Highway Patrol regions. That brings the total to 27 sites.
Governor Mike Parson announced Wednesday that the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Missouri National Guard will work together to distribute vaccines across the state.
“In additional to these mass vaccination teams, we will also be sending targeted vaccination teams to Kansas City and St. Louis to work with the clergies to assist in the most vulnerable populations,” said Gov. Parson.