Missouri to increase mass vaccination sites from 9 to 27

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Missouri is increasing the number of mass vaccination sites the National Guard will be operating.

There will now be three sites in each of the nine Missouri State Highway Patrol regions. That brings the total to 27 sites.

#UPDATE | @GovParsonMO’s office just told me there will be 27 mass vaccination sites across the state. There will be 3 in each of the 9 @MSHPTrooperGHQ regions. They plan to release the locations of the sites next week. #moleg #mogov — Emily Manley (@EmilyManleyTV) January 22, 2021

Governor Mike Parson announced Wednesday that the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Missouri National Guard will work together to distribute vaccines across the state.

“In additional to these mass vaccination teams, we will also be sending targeted vaccination teams to Kansas City and St. Louis to work with the clergies to assist in the most vulnerable populations,” said Gov. Parson.