Missouri State University West Plains hosts community vaccination event

WEST PLAINS, Mo.– Ozarks Healthcare and Missouri State University-West Plains is partnering up to host a community COVID-19 vaccination event.

The event will be at the MSU West Plains campus inside the Lybyer Technology Center on Friday, April 9, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Johnson and Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine will be administered at the event and those who are interested in attending must sign up through the Missouri Vaccine Navigator. If you do not have access to the internet, the Navigator Hotline can be reached at 877-435-8411.

All Missourians will be eligible to receive a vaccine on April 9.